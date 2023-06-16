Home » Praise from Russia’s economy – but the problems are growing
Business

Praise from Russia’s economy – but the problems are growing

by admin
Praise from Russia’s economy – but the problems are growing

A look at the various Russian industries also reveals an ambivalent picture. On the one hand, there are real war winners: In regions with a strong armaments industry – for example the Urals – the economic engine is humming. But by no means all sectors were able to adapt successfully after the departure of western partners. Above all, the auto industry is still deep in the crisis. Attempts to conceal this backfire: the restart of the Soviet brand Moskvich, which was celebrated by the state media last winter, ultimately turned out to be a copy of the Chinese small car JAC JS4.

Also read: Here Putin’s army receives new tanks to fight against the Leopard 2

After the exodus of Western companies, there are also enormous problems with the production of household appliances and tools. While retail has built new supply chains, consumption remains weak. After last year’s surge in inflation, many people simply don’t have the money to buy anything else besides groceries.

See also  The average annual growth rate of investment exceeds 20%, and central enterprises increase the layout of emerging industries- Industry Observation- Market Information Network

You may also like

ECB hikes rates to highest level since 2001-...

Building permits for apartments collapse by almost a...

Resolution 21 dated 05/06/2023 – Fitch Ratings Ireland...

Why the AI ​​startup Mistral got over 100...

Ita, after the money from Landini’s communicator, the...

In May, housing prices in 70 cities were...

Contract for plant in Magdeburg before completion

Justice, Nordio gags magistrates: “It is forbidden to...

Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties

Uber Eats leaves Italy: “Growth below expectations”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy