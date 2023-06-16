Yeminson Urrutia and Mateo Henao travel to the Colombia U-15 National Team

Julian Andres Santa

Important and outstanding week for soccer from Risaraldense that continues to have a presence in the different Colombian teams. This is how the call for Ana María Guzmán and Marcela Restrepo to the senior women’s category was added yesterday by the players Yeminson Urrutia and Mateo Henao, belonging to the clubs Sócrates Valencia FC and Estudiantes del Otún, who will have a new microcycle with the Under-15 category in Bogotá.

With a view to the South American

Jorge Eduardo ‘Chamo’ Serna, technical director of the Tricolor, announced the list of 23 footballers who will join the preparation work for the South American U-15 this year. This is how the squad will be concentrated from today in the Colombian capital, where they will be training until next Monday, June 26.

About call of Yeminson Urrutia

Diego Pava, sports director of Club Sócrates Valencia FC, celebrated the call of the extreme. “This is the result of work that has been done for two years, added to everything that has to do with the organizational and managerial part since our president Sócrates Valencia and also the hard work that Sócrates Junior has had as a player entrepreneur of our club, jointly with the scouting director who is Rubén Darío Velásquez”.

They detected their talent in Chocó

“Yeminson has been at the club for about six years now, he is a boy who we went to see in Chocó, we saw his abilities and finally we decided to integrate him into our club house and have him in the team, representing us in all the national tournaments, Risaralda teams and Today we are happy that he has been summoned again to a microcycle, this would be his fourth in the Colombia U-15 Selection ”, added the sports director Diego Pava.

Fifth call for Mateo Henao

For her part, Francy Sáenz, Mateo Henao’s mother and who has always accompanied her son unconditionally in his sports training, expressed: “Very happy, very grateful to God for all the good things that are happening to us, it is the result of the work that Mateo has been doing and the dedication that he has had with his process. This is the fifth time that he will be in a microcycle of the Colombian National Team”.

with clear objectives

Francy Sáenz adds about her son’s call. “He is always very satisfied, very happy with the calls but also very aware of the responsibility that this means because he is in the process and it is the sign that he has to continue working harder every day.”

Dato:

This is the fourth time that Yeminson Urrutia has been summoned to a microcycle with the Colombian National Team, while in the case of Mateo Henao, from the El Gool school, it is the fifth.