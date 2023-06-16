adidas Originals x AVENUE & SON Joint Series Officially Released

The street brand AVENUE & SON was co-founded in 2014 by four professional skaters Xie Wenkai, Hu Tianyou, Dan Leung and Stéphen Khou. child. This time adidas Originals joined hands with AVENUE & SON to launch the “Already Skated” cooperation series, expressing the theme of “Skateboarding is an art”.

This joint cooperation series brings two pairs of shoes, CAMPUS ADV and ADIMATIC, starting from REGULAR (left-handed) and GOOFY (right-handed) the dominant feet of skateboarding, through the holes and wear in different positions of the shoe to reflect the left-handed and left-handed The ingenuity of the feet shows how the skaters’ shoes are. In addition, in order to emphasize the local Shanghai attributes of AVENUE & SON, this design incorporates many urban elements from the color matching and appearance, including the Shanghai skyline, night scene neon signs and gray tones of the Bund buildings, etc., to show Shanghai’s day and At night, the reflective decorative details not only bring visual effects, but also improve the safety and eye-catching degree of skateboarding at night.

The adidas Originals x AVENUE & SON joint series will be officially released on June 17. The price of CAMPUS ADV is RMB 799, and the price of ADIMATIC is RMB 899. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.