by admin
Pre-opening of the European Stock Exchanges on 9 June 2023

The main European stock exchanges are expected to open slightly higher for the main European indices. Operators remain at the window waiting for the moves of the central banks, the Fed and the ECB in the lead, scheduled for next week.

Among the macro data, investors are eyeing inflation in China. In particular, the consumer price index in May rose on an annual basis by 0.2%, accelerating the pace compared to the +0.1% in April, but at a lower level than the +0.3% expected by the consensus of analysts. On the other hand, today’s macro agenda foresees Italian industrial production but also consumer confidence in Spain. For Italy, appointment also with the Bot auction.

