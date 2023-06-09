The appliances (not just air conditioners) that will have the most impact on your bill this summer and solutions

What are the high power electrical appliances which will most influence the electricity consumption during the summer and, consequently, will have a significant impact on the energy bill?

The determining factor for the final costs is the energy efficiency class of the appliances themselves. Although their price may still be considerable, it is increasingly advantageous to opt for energy-efficient appliances, as they consume less energy than obsolete models. While the use of the air conditioner is becoming more widespread due to increasingly hot summers, it is not present in all homes; but hair dryers, refrigerators and washing machines are practically indispensable. Let’s see everything:

Electricity bill, which are the most energy-intensive appliances

Solutions to contain electricity consumption

Il air conditioner it has an annual consumption of 450 kWh which has a decisive impact on the electricity bill, with a production of 143 kg of CO2. It is a device that is not only inefficient, but also highly polluting. L’hair dryer it can absorb more than 2000 kWh, depending on its power. It’s not necessarily used every day, especially during the summer when many prefer natural drying.

Il refrigeratorAs an always-on device, it contributes 25% of a home’s overall energy consumption. A refrigerator with an output between 100 and 300 Watts consumes approximately 100 to 240 Watts per hour. There washing machine it is one of the most energy-intensive appliances compared to the dryer. Estimating its consumption is not easy as it depends on various factors, such as washing cycles, temperature and energy class.

The dishwasher it has an annual consumption of about 220 kWh. If used correctly, it can be more convenient than washing by hand. Better not to start empty cycles with few dishes inside.

Finally, considering a use of 4 hours a day, a television has a consumption of 190 kWh. With regard to the microwave and the electric oventheir consumption can vary considerably depending on the cooking temperature, the functions used and the duration of use. Other appliances such as the microwave, dishwasher or iron are not present in all Italian homes, as some people prefer to wash dishes by hand, not iron clothes or not use the microwave for reasons of habit or personal preference.

The reduction of energy consumption of household appliances From a perspective, the electricity bill can be obtained mainly through the purchase of efficient devices with low environmental impact, as well as through their intelligent use. A recommended practice is to use the air conditioner in Eco mode or in the dehumidifier function, avoiding drying the dishes with the hot air of the dishwasher and ironing the clothes only when necessary.

An effective way to reduce energy consumption is to look for the best deals available on free market as regards the light component, through a comparative analysis. This makes it possible to evaluate the real savings compared to the regulated market and compared to the current operator, which may no longer be convenient given the evolution of market conditions.