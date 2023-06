Sensational news flies to the world. Star hockey forward David Pastrňák is a father. The 27-year-old native of Havířov boasted about the birth of his daughter on Instagram. “Freya Ivy Pastrňák is already in the world. We dreamed about this moment for a long time, I couldn’t be more proud of my two beautiful girls,” wrote the most productive Czech this NHL season on social networks.

