The deadline for the pre-filled 730 is coming. There is time until 30 September to send the “do-it-yourself” 2022 declaration. Less than three weeks, therefore, to consult the declaration prepared by the Inland Revenue, modify it or accept it as it is and then press the ” sending “. But how to get to the end of the course without risking mistakes? The indications come from the Revenue Agency: those who, in recent months, have already viewed and possibly integrated the model will find it saved and ready for clicking in their reserved area.

How to access your pre-filled

The process is very simple: to access the pre-filled declaration, you must enter your private area on the website www.agenziaentrate.gov.it with the credentials Spid (Public digital identity system), Cie (Electronic identity card) or Cns (Carta national services). To send the 730 there is time until Friday 30 September, while for the Income web model the deadline is 30 November 2022.

Simplifications

This year it is even easier to send the pre-filled form online independently: with 1.2 billion data already uploaded by the tax authorities, the models are even more complete. Citizens who use the pre-filled form have already entered, for example, the data of the single certifications, health and home expenses (mortgage interest expense, renovations and furniture purchase, etc.), those incurred for the school and university of children and many others. Furthermore, from this year, those who have difficulty accessing the online service in person can “authorize” a family member or another trusted person to operate on their own in the reserved area of ​​the Agency website and thus not lose the advantages of precompiled. The declaration accepted without modifications, in fact, excludes checks on expenses that give the right to tax bonuses; but even in the event of a change, it will be sufficient to keep only the documents relating to the changed part.

How to “delegate” a trusted person

New this year is the possibility of entrusting the management of your return to a family member or another trusted person by filling in a specific form available on the Agency’s website. If the power of attorney is granted to the spouse or to a relative (or similar) within the fourth degree, the taxpayer (represented) can also send the model online, through telematic services, or via certified e-mail; if, on the other hand, it is conferred on another trusted person, the power of attorney must be conferred at an office. In all those cases in which, due to pathologies, the represented person cannot go to the Agency, the power of attorney can be presented directly by the representative, together with a certificate from the general practitioner of the represented.

The Revenue Guide

A video tutorial is online on the Agency’s institutional YouTube channel that illustrates the basic steps for sending taxpayers. The guide Access to online services for representatives and trusted persons is also online on the Revenue website, which explains the rules for extending access to one’s own tax return and other online tax services to a family member or trusted person. A site entirely dedicated to assistance is also online: “Info 730”, with all useful information and a specific section dedicated to frequently asked questions, where citizens can find answers to their doubts.