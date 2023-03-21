Final go-ahead by the end of the term? “I work to achieve this goal”

“The objective that I have given myself and which I hope to be able to maintain is to present a bill by June-July“. He affirms it to Affaritaliani.it the Minister for Reform Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati speaking of the constitutional law on presidentialism (or semi-presidentialism). “The interlocution has so far been across the board, the goal is to find the starting point. The second half with the constitutionalists is still missing to give the political will a legal dress”.

Final go-ahead by the end of the term? “I work to achieve this goal and my hope is that there is the broadest consensus possible. It is obvious that if there are two thirds of the votes in Parliament, the referendum is avoided, but apart from this aspect, the best thing would also be to have the opposition’s contribution for a constitutional reform that would require the largest possible majority in Parliament” .

On the hypothesis that the President of the Republic or the Prime Minister will be elected, Casellati states: “We have various hypotheses, all open. Both the election of the President of the Republic and of the Prime Minister are within the scope of the proposal, but the important thing is that there is stability and citizen involvement. Let’s see what the tipping point will lead to the numbers speak for themselves: 68 governments in 75 years say a lot about the need for stability. Without which there are also economic consequences for the lack of programming” concludes Casellati.

