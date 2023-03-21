Home Business Presidentialism, Casellati: “Proposal for a law by June-July”
Business

Presidentialism, Casellati: “Proposal for a law by June-July”

by admin
Presidentialism, Casellati: “Proposal for a law by June-July”

Final go-ahead by the end of the term? “I work to achieve this goal”

“The objective that I have given myself and which I hope to be able to maintain is to present a bill by June-July“. He affirms it to Affaritaliani.it the Minister for Reform Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati speaking of the constitutional law on presidentialism (or semi-presidentialism). “The interlocution has so far been across the board, the goal is to find the starting point. The second half with the constitutionalists is still missing to give the political will a legal dress”.

Final go-ahead by the end of the term? “I work to achieve this goal and my hope is that there is the broadest consensus possible. It is obvious that if there are two thirds of the votes in Parliament, the referendum is avoided, but apart from this aspect, the best thing would also be to have the opposition’s contribution for a constitutional reform that would require the largest possible majority in Parliament” .

On the hypothesis that the President of the Republic or the Prime Minister will be elected, Casellati states: “We have various hypotheses, all open. Both the election of the President of the Republic and of the Prime Minister are within the scope of the proposal, but the important thing is that there is stability and citizen involvement. Let’s see what the tipping point will lead to the numbers speak for themselves: 68 governments in 75 years say a lot about the need for stability. Without which there are also economic consequences for the lack of programming” concludes Casellati.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Fed rates: Citi’s forecasts after the Silicon Valley...

Excessive CS bonuses – “The bonus culture has...

The tertiary sector grows in Milan while traditional...

Network Security Industry Returns to High-speed Growth, Data-real...

Payday at the Dax companies – with good...

Stock Exchange: Piazza Affari: turns positive after starting...

Why OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself is “a...

Amazon lays off 9,000 employees, what happens to...

Pension manager promises higher pension and stable contributions

Environmental protection – “Last Generation” is apparently planning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy