Preview Poste Italiane: growth forecasts and increasing turnover

Italian post is preparing to present the results of the first quarter of 2023 on May 4th and the forecasts indicate a trend in line with the 2023 guidance, signaling a growth in turnover of 5% (calculated on a 2022 basis adjusted for IFRS17) and an increase of 3 % of operating profit sustains Equita Sim.

In terms of EBIT, all divisions are expected to contribute to the growth of the operating result. As far as financial ratios are concerned, an increase in the SII ratio is expected, which should exceed a solid 250%, as well as the CET1 (around 20%). Unrealized capital losses are expected to improve on the year-end figure.

In summary, the preview of the first quarter of 2023 of Poste Italiane shows a growth in turnover of 2971 million euros (+5%) and an EBIT of 713 million euros (+3%) concludes from the Milanese Sim.