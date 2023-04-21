Regionals, prefecture votes check, Messina councilor more preferences

by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 seconds ago

The difference in votes increases after the verification of the prefecture between the regional councilor Andrea Messina and the first of the non-elected in the constituency of Catania in the last regional elections. During the “verification operations”, conducted by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Regionals, check prefecture votes, councilor Messina plus preferences appeared 44 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.