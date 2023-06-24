Prigozhin rebels: Russia on the brink of civil war. “Coup d’etat”

Russia, near coup: Prighozin against Putin

Unexpected and sensational. It is the revolt of Yevgeny Prighozin, the head of the Wagner private militia for years in the pay of Moscow. This morning the offensive began with the capture of the town of Rostov, conquered “without firing a shot”, as Putin’s former “chef” declared. Prighozin, at the head of 25,000 men, heads towards the Kremlin and the Russian leaders they explicitly speak of an “attempted coup”.

“We stop and go back to bases. We go back to Ukraine.” The head of the Wagner company of mercenaries announced in an audio message that he wanted to “avoid a bloodbath” and that he had accepted the mediation of Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko to end the crisis triggered today.

As the Russian news agency RIA Novosti writes, security measures have been tightened at a number of entry points into Moscow, in particular on the ring road of the Russian capital and at the exit from the ring road, in the Yasenevo area where a roadblock with a grenade launcher and an armored personnel carrier was set up. Other sources report that the column of the Wagner mercenary company would now be at the gates of Moscow in a few hours. Meanwhile, the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin “in order to minimize the risks has decided to declare Monday (the day after tomorrow) a non-working day, with the exception of government bodies and non-stop enterprises, the military-industrial complex, services citizens,” the mayor wrote on the Telegram channel. Sobyanin asked Muscovites to refrain from traveling in the city and added that it is possible to block traffic on certain passages and on certain roads.

Evgeny Prigozhin

How does it rebuild Askanews, all after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered the Wagner rebels to be neutralized and the number two of the Russian Security Council Dmitri Medvedev spoke of a coup, and declared: “Obviously this is a well thought out and planned operation, the aim of which is to seize power in the country”, warning that the consequences in a country that has a nuclear weapon affect everyone, not just Russia. Yesterday Eevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private army named Wagner released a video that took his feud with the top Russian military to the limit and for the first time directly rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main justifications for the invasion of Russia. ‘Ukraine.

