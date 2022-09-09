The engines are warmed up for another sparkling appointment of the Formula 1 arriving this weekend in Monza for the 16th competition of the 2022 season, which includes an intense calendar, with 22 races across 5 continents, one of the largest in history. But the challenge is not only on the track, in fact, the transport of 1,400 tons of highly sensitive and sophisticated goods makes the F1 Grand Prix extremely adrenaline-pumping also from a logistical point of view and here DHL is the master, collaborating for 40 years with the world of Formula 1.

Also this year DHL, acting as Official Logistics Partnermanages the transport of cars and not only on behalf of Formula 1, in a partnership that has continued since 2004, or the year in which DHL has a team of more than 50 specialists in Motorsports Logistics who work closely with the teams and with the management of Formula 1.

A race within a race

During the 2022 season, the DHL Motorsports team will travel up to 120.000 km transporting racing cars, tires, spare parts, fuel, transmission and marketing equipment, as well as hospitality for Formula 1 venues all over the world.

“This year Monza is the last stage of the triple header and most of the goods are transported by road, covering over 1,000 km. Comment Mario Zini, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Italy, which continues, “The logistical commitment behind every Formula 1 race is in itself a” race within a race “, as speed, precision and cutting-edge technology are essential to keep everything running smoothly.

Punctual delivery for each tender is made possible thanks to the synergy of the divisions of DHL Global Forwarding, Express and Supply Chain.

In fact, DHL uses multiple transport solutions, including the land and sea transport and the high frequency with which the Formula 1 appointments will follow one another requires detailed planning as “F1 needs logistics that meet complex needs that require know-how, flexibility and customization of the service”, he comments Antonio Lombardo, President and CEO of DHL Supply Chain Italy.

Race in the name of sustainability

DHL supports Formula 1 in achieving its ambitious sustainability goals and reducing its ecological footprint. In 2019, Formula 1 announced its new sustainability strategy, which it plans to make all Grand Prix sustainable by 2025 and achieve a zero carbon footprint by 2030. And as F1’s logistics partner and a leader in the green logistics industry, DHL will play an important role in achieving these ambitious results.

DHL itself, in fact, fully embraces the objective of improving its ecological footprint and with this in mind, the new Roadmap for sustainabilitywhich saw the announcement of an investment by the Deutsche Post DHL Group of 7 billion euros in non-polluting processes and in climate neutral logistics solutions by 2030.

For example, the use of sustainable aviation fuels will increase to over 30% and so far, the Group has purchased over 830 million liters of sustainable aviation fuels.

“We are very happy, declares Nazzarena Franco, CEO of DHL Express Italyto be able to support Deutsche Post DHL’s global commitment to Formula 1 as a division specialized in express air transport ″.

As for the collaboration with Formula 1, the actions implemented in terms of sustainability are broad and diversified, starting with low-emission means of transportin fact, DHL is replacing the entire fleet of F1-dedicated trucks with the latest low-emission units. These vehicles are equipped with GPS upload to allow teams to monitor fuel consumption, select the most efficient routes and reduce CO2 emissions. But also fuel-efficient air transport and in this sense DHL is introducing F1 cargo transport with the new Boeing 777s, whose fuel-efficient technology reduces carbon emissions by 18% compared to traditional airplanes.

Finally, the weighting of goods by sea / air / road, it allows you to find the fastest and most efficient method of transport for each race.