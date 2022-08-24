Source title: Mini-Creation’s “Mini World” IP trendy play debuted at the International Toy Fair and was reported by CCTV

From August 18th to 20th, the 34th International Toys and Educational Products (Shenzhen) Exhibition was grandly opened in Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center (Bao’an New Hall). Mini Creation brought a full range of its mini trendy play products to the exhibition. The booth attracted many exhibitors and media to stop. Mini Creation was the only representative of the exhibitor to accept an interview with CCTV Finance Channel. Since 2018, when the IP ecosystem began to be deployed, Mini Creation has continued to gain insight into market demands and actively explore the output of high-quality IP content and products. Extend the world view from the sandbox creative platform “Mini World” and create an IP universe. It is loved by a large number of players and users, and IP content and products are also favored by a large number of young users in overseas markets. The sales momentum in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries has gradually increased, providing a driving force for domestic IP to open up the international market. Gu Zhenxing, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mini Creation, said in an interview: In recent years, Chinese culture and traditional culture, including national trend and new culture, have been growing in the market, and exports will have a great impact. Our related products have increased their overall market share overseas by 70%. At the same time, Gu Zhenxing also said that in order to do a good job of IP going to sea, it is necessary to adapt to the needs of different cultures in different countries and regions; on the other hand, it is necessary to manage a dynamic and flexible supply chain, which can not only ensure supply, but will not generate inventory Backlog. It is understood that the products on display this time cover a full range of mini-fashion play blind boxes (girls group series, fanciful series, fairy tale series, house series and the new BJD series), games and comic peripherals, co-branded building blocks and stationery, and jointly developed toys Etc., it is worth mentioning that new products such as BJD pajama party, “Awakening of the Mini World” cinema movie with the same big black dragon building block, cute sports ornaments, toy water guns and other products are also debuting. See also Work: a network of municipal councilors mobilizes for the former Framar In addition, the content of Mini Creation IP matrix also covers long and short video platforms, theaters, radio dramas, comic magazines, etc. Among them, the animated drama “Flower Rain Journey” has been broadcast on the entire network with a cumulative number of over 1.5 billion broadcasts in four seasons; the self-incubated virtual idol Huaxiaolou officially debuted in 2019, and currently has over 25 million fans on the entire network; the comic work “Dragon Ringing the World” In the hot serialization of Tencent Animation, the popularity value of a single platform exceeded 100 million. The theatrical film “Awakening of the Mini World” released in July ranked at the forefront of the animation films released in the same period at the box office. As one of the three core strategies of Mini Creation Group, the IP-based layout will continue to be explored. Based on the huge user base and brand stickiness, Mini Creation IP Ecology will continue to develop and design the whole industry category that meets the needs and preferences of the public. In the future, it will further expand the existing product chain and explore a richer IP product system. From IP to games, to trendy games, derivatives, movies, animations and other works, they communicate with each other. Mini Creation creates business value together with users, continuously stimulates IP energy, promotes the output of high-quality content, and gradually expands the IP ecosystem.

From August 18th to 20th, the 34th International Toys and Educational Products (Shenzhen) Exhibition was grandly opened in Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center (Bao’an New Hall). Mini Creation brought a full range of its mini trendy play products to the exhibition. The booth attracted many exhibitors and media to stop. Mini Creation was the only representative of the exhibitor to accept an interview with CCTV Finance Channel.

Since 2018, when the IP ecosystem began to be deployed, Mini Creation has continued to gain insight into market demands and actively explore the output of high-quality IP content and products. Extend the world view from the sandbox creative platform “Mini World” and create an IP universe. It is loved by a large number of players and users, and IP content and products are also favored by a large number of young users in overseas markets. The sales momentum in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries has gradually increased, providing a driving force for domestic IP to open up the international market.

Gu Zhenxing, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mini Creation, said in an interview: In recent years, Chinese culture and traditional culture, including national trend and new culture, have been growing in the market, and exports will have a great impact. Our related products have increased their overall market share overseas by 70%.

At the same time, Gu Zhenxing also said that in order to do a good job of IP going to sea, it is necessary to adapt to the needs of different cultures in different countries and regions; on the other hand, it is necessary to manage a dynamic and flexible supply chain, which can not only ensure supply, but will not generate inventory Backlog.

It is understood that the products on display this time cover a full range of mini-fashion play blind boxes (girls group series, fanciful series, fairy tale series, house series and the new BJD series), games and comic peripherals, co-branded building blocks and stationery, and jointly developed toys Etc., it is worth mentioning that new products such as BJD pajama party, “Awakening of the Mini World” cinema movie with the same big black dragon building block, cute sports ornaments, toy water guns and other products are also debuting.

In addition, the content of Mini Creation IP matrix also covers long and short video platforms, theaters, radio dramas, comic magazines, etc. Among them, the animated drama “Flower Rain Journey” has been broadcast on the entire network with a cumulative number of over 1.5 billion broadcasts in four seasons; the self-incubated virtual idol Huaxiaolou officially debuted in 2019, and currently has over 25 million fans on the entire network; the comic work “Dragon Ringing the World” In the hot serialization of Tencent Animation, the popularity value of a single platform exceeded 100 million. The theatrical film “Awakening of the Mini World” released in July ranked at the forefront of the animation films released in the same period at the box office.

As one of the three core strategies of Mini Creation Group, the IP-based layout will continue to be explored. Based on the huge user base and brand stickiness, Mini Creation IP Ecology will continue to develop and design the whole industry category that meets the needs and preferences of the public. In the future, it will further expand the existing product chain and explore a richer IP product system. From IP to games, to trendy games, derivatives, movies, animations and other works, they communicate with each other. Mini Creation creates business value together with users, continuously stimulates IP energy, promotes the output of high-quality content, and gradually expands the IP ecosystem.