He promised to donate 10 million yuan, and the school also held a grand thank you ceremony for him, but the money for the donation was delayed, and he was finally sued by his alma mater in court. This matter has also attracted the attention of netizens recently.

According to the China Court Trial Publicity Network,On the morning of August 9, 2022, the case of a dispute over a gift contract between China University of Mining and Technology Education Development Foundation and Wu You was heard publicly.

Wu You claimed that the 11 million donation was not fulfilled due to difficulties. He stated in court that the donation was his voluntary decision and that the reason for the failure was that the fund he managed and the investors of the fund encountered many difficulties and could not fulfill the promise at one time.

Wu You said that he hoped to use his fund’s installments to fulfill his promise, but the plaintiff’s lawyer believed thatWuyou Company is still operating normally, and in fact has the ability to perform the contract, so it is required to actively perform the contract.

It is reported that in April 2019, China University of Mining and Technology ushered in its 110th anniversary, and publicly announced that its 2008 alumnus Wu You donated 11 million yuan, which was the largest single donation received by the school at that time. However, the donation was not in place, and Wu You provoked a lawsuit from his alma mater instead.

According to the information released by the official website of China University of Mining and Technology in 2019, Wu You is the founding partner of Youjinghu Capital and manages a fund of 4.6 billion yuan.

According to public information, in July 2022, the dispute over the gift contract between the two parties will be held in Xuzhou for the first time. In January 2023, Wu You was listed as the person subject to execution, and the execution target was more than 11 million yuan. On February 21, Wu You was included in the dishonest list and received a consumption restriction order.