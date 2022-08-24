Recently, the information of One Piece Chapter 1058 was released on the Internet. In this chapter, the reward of the Straw Hats and the Cross Guild was announced. Bucky won a high bounty due to a misunderstanding by the Navy. Let’s follow the editor to see One Piece 1058. The latest information.

One Piece Chapter 1058 Latest Information

In this story, Oda announced the bounty of the core figures of the Cross Guild, Hawkeye 3.5 billion, Bucky 3.1 billion, Laosha 1.9 billion, the bounties of the three are ridiculously high, of which Hawkeye and Bucky have already received bounties. More than the new four emperors Luffy, and Laosha’s reward is only 300 million short of the four emperors black beard.

Another reason why Hawkeye can get a high bounty is that he was once called a “Navy Hunter”, which shows that he had “captured the Navy” many years ago. No wonder the Navy is very jealous of Hawkeye. Does the “Cross Guild” have any eagle-eyed ideas? After all, he should be the only one who has done such a thing as arresting the navy.

Interestingly, this story revealed the key reason why Bucky became emperor. It turned out that the Cross Guild was not formed by him, and the real mastermind behind the scenes was Lao Sha. The reason why the Navy did not designate Laosha as the “Four Emperors” was all because of the guild posters. Bucky was in the C position on the poster, which made the navy mistake him as the initiator and founder of the guild. In fact, the real “behind the scenes” was Lao Sha, and Bucky also became the fourth emperor because of this incident.

The above is the information on One Piece Chapter 1058 brought to you by the editor.

