Prime Day without Prime: This is how you save even without Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Day will take place again in 2023. However, an exact date has not yet been set. This is a discount campaign by Amazon, which is exclusively for Prime members* is. You can find out here how you can secure bargains on Prime Day even without Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Day is the shopping event of the year. On this day there are attractive deals and offers that can easily compete with discount campaigns such as Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday. However, there is a catch: the exclusive bargains are only available Amazon Prime members* available.

Prime Day without Prime: So you can still shop the lightning deals

You’re not a Prime member and thought that’s why you can’t participate in the discount campaign? Wrong thought! Because there’s a pretty simple and obvious trick you can still use to take advantage of the Prime Day Lightning Deals. Amazon offers you the opportunity to test Prime for 30 days free of charge*. As part of your trial membership, you will then enjoy all the benefits that other Prime customers also have – even if you only start the test month on Prime Day 2023.

By the way: If you have already used your free trial month in the past, you are by no means excluded from the offer. In some cases, you can try Prime a second time for free if you completed your first trial more than a year ago. Alternatively, there are often special offers for Amazon Prime. You can then use the service for a week for 99 cents. On Prime Day 2023, simply look under the “Discover Prime” tab on Amazon*whether there are currently discounted memberships.

Regardless of whether you booked the test month for the first or second time or whether you bought a discounted membership for one week, remember to cancel the subscription in good time. Otherwise it is automatically extended by one month and you pay the full price of 8.99 euros (students, trainees and apprentices only pay half).

When will Prime Day 2023 even take place?

The date for Amazon Prime Day 2023 has not yet been set. In the past, the discount campaign was mainly held in mid-July. Prime Day only had to be postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the corona pandemic. The event took place in October 2020 and in June 2021. This was due to the changed buying behavior during the pandemic.

Prime Day usually begins on a Tuesday and ends on the following Wednesday. Should Amazon decide on a mid-July date again, Prime Day 2023 could fall on July 11 and 12, 2023. As soon as the start and end date of the discount campaign has been confirmed, we will inform you about it here.

What else you should know about Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has many advantages for you. As a member you are entitled to free premium shipping. You also have access to the Prime Video streaming platform, where you can watch a lot of content at no extra charge. There are also special deals (such as Prime Day) and other perks. If you already know that you would like to use the service, you can do so right away Complete annual membership at Amazon* and save 1.50 euros per month (or 17.98 euros per year).

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

