Tiburona, Lady Banana and Sandré win the Rock Villa Awards in Madrid

the madrilenas Tiburona (First Prize), the Aragonese Lady Banana (Second Prize) and the Barcelona band Sandre (Third Prize) take the main awards of this edition with cash prizes of 6,000, 3,000 and 1,000 euros respectively. Gilipojazz y Tito Ramirez They complete the list of winners by winning the AIE Award (consisting of participating in the AIEnRuta Artistas 2024 circuit) and the Radio 3 Award (consisting of recording Los Conciertos de Radio 3).

José Luis Martínez Almeida, Mayor of Madrid, announced the winners of the 43rd edition of the Rock Villa Awards in Madrid. This contest has been held since 1978 and is organized by the City Council through the Culture, Tourism and Sports area. Framed by the San Isidro Fiestas, they have the collaboration of Radio 3 and the Society of Artists, Interpreters and Performers (AIE).

Rock continues to be the most represented genre, although the upward trend of seeing more and more urban genres can be observed. Thus, an increase in participation, stylistic diversity and the artistic level of the applicants has been fostered, as well as a decrease in the average age of the participants. It is also worth noting the notable presence of female groups, taking into account that of the three winning groups, two are entirely made up of women and the third is fifty percent.

