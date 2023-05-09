Home » Tiburona, Lady Banana and Sandré win the Rock Villa Awards in Madrid
World

Tiburona, Lady Banana and Sandré win the Rock Villa Awards in Madrid

by admin
Tiburona, Lady Banana and Sandré win the Rock Villa Awards in Madrid

the madrilenas Tiburona (First Prize), the Aragonese Lady Banana (Second Prize) and the Barcelona band Sandre (Third Prize) take the main awards of this edition with cash prizes of 6,000, 3,000 and 1,000 euros respectively. Gilipojazz y Tito Ramirez They complete the list of winners by winning the AIE Award (consisting of participating in the AIEnRuta Artistas 2024 circuit) and the Radio 3 Award (consisting of recording Los Conciertos de Radio 3).

José Luis Martínez Almeida, Mayor of Madrid, announced the winners of the 43rd edition of the Rock Villa Awards in Madrid. This contest has been held since 1978 and is organized by the City Council through the Culture, Tourism and Sports area. Framed by the San Isidro Fiestas, they have the collaboration of Radio 3 and the Society of Artists, Interpreters and Performers (AIE).

Rock continues to be the most represented genre, although the upward trend of seeing more and more urban genres can be observed. Thus, an increase in participation, stylistic diversity and the artistic level of the applicants has been fostered, as well as a decrease in the average age of the participants. It is also worth noting the notable presence of female groups, taking into account that of the three winning groups, two are entirely made up of women and the third is fifty percent.

See also  Two types of male genital organ | Magazine

You may also like

DHL GLOBAL FORWARDING / IATA CEIV Lithium Battery...

GRENDI / Sette travi 24m and 36tn: the...

Ukraine celebrates “Europe Day” for the first time,...

Victory Day celebrations in Russia

An Agence France-Presse journalist, Arman Soldin, was killed...

Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested....

Moscow, for the Victory Day parade only one...

Protests erupt in Pakistani city after Imran Khan’s...

Capital gains Juve, the lawyer Spallone: ​​”Tar can...

Tulsa will teach at Paul McCartney’s LIPA school

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy