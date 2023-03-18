Home Business Private health insurance: Contributions that are too high at retirement age – this is the best way for privately insured people to protect themselves
Business

Private health insurance: Contributions that are too high at retirement age – this is the best way for privately insured people to protect themselves

by admin
Private health insurance: Contributions that are too high at retirement age – this is the best way for privately insured people to protect themselves

Rand 8.8 million citizens have private health insurance. But not everyone is happy with their choice. Many live in fear of rising premiums in old age. Offers from insurers to arm themselves against the later contribution burden with an additional module sound tempting.

However, so-called “contribution relief tariffs” are expensive, have to be paid for life and do not bring everyone the hoped-for savings. There are usually better alternatives to reduce the premium burden today, not only in retirement. WELT explains what is advisable – and what is not.

See also  Amadori, reached an out-of-court settlement with his niece Francesca

You may also like

Valentina Vignali, plunging neckline and photo in thong:...

Fiscal revenue started generally stable, expenditures in key...

Credit Suisse crisis – UBS demands state guarantees...

Istat: construction production at the highest levels since...

This is the church booster for green electricity

“Pd of Schlein tax party. His accusations? Are...

UBS is negotiating a possible takeover with Credit...

Mondadori, record profit at 52 million: stake in...

Dispute over basic child security: Paus wants to...

Pensions, increases coming! On the 2024 advance and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy