Private island: This island off Scotland only costs 170,000 euros

This private island is for sale. Courtesy of Galbraith

The Scottish island of Barlocco is for sale for around 170,000 euros. The 10.1 hectare and particularly green idyll is offered by the Galbraith Group. Little is known about the previous owner.

You like it quiet, secluded, close to the water and have the necessary money? Then this Scottish country could be something for you. A 10.1 hectare private island is currently for sale here for 190,000 US dollars (around 170,000 euros).

Barlocco Island in Scotland’s Fleet Bay is about 6 miles from the nearest town, according to the Galbraith Group. There are no dwellings on the grassy, ​​rocky terrain. In a Thursday press release, the Galbraith Group described the country as a “rare opportunity for those who wish to own their own island”.

The price of 170,000 euros for 10.1 hectares is significantly lower at around 1.7 euros per square meter average building land price of 165 euros in Germany.

Barlocco Island, off the coast of Scotland. Courtesy of Galbraith

Island is uninhabited – and could be built on

The island is uninhabited and consists only of greenery. She seems to be a private oasis. “It still feels very romantic to have your own private Scottish island where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and quiet in some of the most beautiful scenery around,” says Aaron Edgar, salesman at Galbraith, in one Communication. He continued, “The pebble beach is a delight and the perfect base from which to explore the island, take a dip in the cold water, or anchor a boat and enjoy a picnic by the water.”

While the identity of the owner remains private, Galbraith told us the island has been in the same family for several generations. Barlocco is among other private islands in the region to come onto the market in recent years, including Càrn Deas, an 8.9-hectare island off the north-west coast of Scotland. Ronay, located northwest of the British Peninsula, can be purchased for an undisclosed amount be hired.

While there are currently no apartments or buildings on Barlocco Island, the prospective owner may be able to negotiate a permit with local authorities to build their own little retreat. Despite the island’s existing condition and limitations, Edgar anticipates significant interest as there is “strong demand from national and international parties for entire private islands.”

