Problem child 737 MAX – Screw loose at Boeing – News

The US aircraft manufacturer’s machine is once again making negative headlines. The share price promptly drops.

“Do you have a screw loose?”: (usually) a casual saying in private life. In the aviation industry, however, this can be bad news, as the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing is currently experiencing. An international airline discovered a loose screw during routine maintenance on the 737 MAX model – in the rudder control system, of all places. This ensures that the aircraft can be controlled stably in the air.

Based on the report, Boeing checked aircraft of the same model that had not yet been delivered. And actually found a machine where the corresponding screw in the rudder control system was not tightened.

Danger of “losing” with the 737 MAX

Due to the missing screw nut, there may be a risk of “losing,” the US aviation authority FAA said on Thursday. The FAA has urged Boeing and all airlines to inspect their 737 MAXs.

A considerable effort: there are currently almost 1,400 aircraft of this type in use. “As far as I know, Swiss airlines do not operate the 737 MAX,” says SRF business editor Charlotte Jacquemart.

Legend: The FAA reserves the right to take further measures if the inspections reveal that other hardware parts are inadequately fastened. Keystone/AP/Elaine Thompson

The negative headlines surrounding the 737 MAX continue. A catastrophe occurred around five years ago – twice within just a few months. In October 2018 and March 2019, two aircraft of the type operated by Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashed. Almost 350 people lost their lives at that time.

“The 737 MAX was subsequently grounded for two years. The whole thing cost Boeing $20 billion,” recalls Jacquemart. As soon as the series of accidents was halfway processed, a component was found that was susceptible to cracks. 300 planes had to be repaired. At the beginning of this year it was finally revealed that a supplier to the 737 MAX had drilled holes in the wrong place on a fuselage part.

“The impression is not misleading: the 737 MAX is and remains a problem child,” concludes the business editor. Investors reacted disappointedly to the news. The Boeing price fell by almost one percent at the end of the Dow.

Full order books at Boeing

“The company had actually picked itself up,” says Jacquemart. “The order books are full.” A week ago, stockbrokers had seen light at the end of the tunnel, as Boeing was allowed to deliver aircraft to China again after a year-long stop.

The loose screw comes at the worst possible time, concludes Jacquemart. Because the Chinese market is enormously important for all aircraft manufacturers. The renewed turbulence surrounding the 737 MAX could hit the Boeing Group again.

