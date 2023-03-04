The right process management creates order and is important for the organization. The actual implementation is rarely based on BPM models or flowcharts, so the question then arises: workflow vs. process? And what is the difference between process and workflow? In this article we look at the analogue and digital possibilities.

The quick overview of process vs workflow:

Are process and workflow different concepts? Yes and no, a process maps a process within a company and documents it in such a way that the workflow based on it can run again and again. The process is thus the basis of the workflow. E.g. The process “Process customer request” is documented and the workflow runs ten times a day. What is a workflow? As a control element, the workflow ensures the successful execution of the process with all information, systems and processors. The “Process customer request” process specifies the activities (capture information; register in CRM; Open Ticket), the workflow enables execution through the exact sequence of steps (example activity “enter in CRM”: open software 1; select new entry; Enter and save personal data (title, first name, last name, contact details).; …). Do I need both processes and workflow? Every company needs processes that work towards the set goals. Both processes and workflows are important tools for this to succeed. Ideally, a used ERP system or CRM software already has a clear process integrated as a workflow that you can adapt and use. We’ve been working the same way for years, what’s the point of workflows? See also Wood panels, the shortage of urea puts production activity at risk Everyone knows what they do and the interaction runs smoothly, but how is your company protected in the event of an accident or the departure of important employees? Process management secures the operational knowledge, workflows help on the one hand that nobody forgets something under stress and on the other hand new employees can join more easily. How do I start with a workflow? Do you know the process that you want to map as a workflow? Then record the process steps and check the work units and their possibilities: Does an order come with a checklist with the important information or does your order management have the option of ticking off processing steps? Start with the best-running workflow and work out the best approach with those involved. From here you can then integrate the appropriate technology.

Process workflow difference and interplay

Differences and similarities explained in the video

Misunderstandings often occur, especially between process experts and process beginners, because then the knowledge transfer workflow is not properly derived from the knowledge transfer process. In the video, I go into detail about why process vs. workflow is the unfavorable approach.

Process, workflow and the difference

Process management tries to graphically represent the company’s business processes with process modelling. In this way, operational knowledge is secured, no longer personal and integrated into the entire company. If the processes are actively worked with via process control, a targeted process organization is required. This is where some providers of digital solutions come in with their workflow environments, as does awork, which transforms our processes into clear workflows and checklists.

Because in this area is found quickly and frequently the term workflow, German work flow. This means the work steps that take place between processors, systems and individual action steps in order to achieve a goal. The design of the workflow is different, think of fast food stores, assembly line work or digital tasks in customer service, order processing or accounting. As soon as a recurring procedure is established as a process, the workflow is not far away.

That is why there can be processes without a workflow, for example if a company documents processes as part of a certification. But no workflows without processes, because at the latest the creation of a workflow requires the typical information that can be found in process management. In general, process and workflow management are therefore two different levels:

Process: Macro level to the parent organization and the question “What should I do?„

and the question “What should I do?„ Workflow: Micro level for step-by-step execution and the question “how to do something„

The situation is similar when it comes to digitizing processes. Even if BPM software like the BOC Adonis Suite has everything ready to automate processes and design workflows, this is only possible on the basis of the documented processes.

Instead of Workflow vs Process it is therefore much more about the ideal complement to both directions: the end-to-end process for repeated execution as a workflow. So say goodbye to the process-workflow difference and join us in an efficient organization.

Process vs Workflow Difference and Similarities

How does lively organization succeed?

The first step is always process management, even if it is not dealt with in too much detail. The end-to-end processes provide the framework for the workflow with all systems, processors, documents and resources used. To ensure that there is no chaos but clear work sequences, you need the right tools, such as digital task management. Services like Trello work with Kanban board and can collect various information on a card or board. A service like awork works on a project basis and only allows one person to be responsible for each subtask. There are also a variety of employment services and programs out there, so every company should be able to find one that suits them.

A tip to choose from: Use for your workflows Services with time stamps to the individual steps. This can happen through manual tracking or automated log data. This allows you to conveniently read out the performance of the process and workflow in process control and process analysis. If you want to subsequently enrich a physical workflow with data, there are also systems that work with RFID chips, such as Flow.trace.

You will find out what you need when you have first created or checked the process and then set up the workflow in its individual steps. The cooperation of all those involved is important here, after all, a workflow with all the necessary information should come out at the end. Depending on whether you are planning individual steps/tasks or larger orders/projects, different software services are available. However, it is worth taking a first look at the industry software. Here there are often already basic possibilities for recording and integrating processes and workflows.

Workflow and process under construction

When does the process enter the workflow?

The typical order management in many SMEs goes something like this: Inquiry comes in, is recorded and printed, taken to another location, processed by someone else, put in the next compartment, compared, pulled out and processed further.

Most of the time there are queries, searching times, information is always missing or the folder is lying next to and not in the compartment. The result is jerking in the process.

All necessary information is specified as a workflow and runs along the process step. Through automation, standard tasks can be completed by technology and create space for value-adding work. For example, e-mails can be sorted directly by subject or processing and moved to the correct folder. Or the completed task triggers a new status for the next processor.

We can therefore not specify a model workflow across the board, but the mode of action can: Successful execution even in the hundredth repetition or in substitution, because the process is translated into meaningful action steps. This is not about the process workflow difference, but about the common basis.

Efficient work instead of workflow vs process:

That’s why you use the available funds as a first orientation! What tools do you already have and why do you use them or not? Most of the time it is a lack of time to deal with more functions. Some parts of the program also work more or less well for the individual company.

But for heaven’s sake, please don’t create any new software as a start so that your employees have to maintain everything three times at the same time. The workflow can also succeed through color systems, scratch-off lists or even working with the file system. Understand what the underlying process is and where it is headed. And in the second step, you work out the right means for you to get more peace of mind and a higher degree of efficiency in your company through the work flow. If you encounter problems, please contact me and together we will find a starting point for your workflow!

Best regard

Axel Schroeder

