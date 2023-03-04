Home Health Biden had a skin tumor removed
The White House doctor, Kevin O’Connorannounced that on February 16, as part of the annual checks, to the president Joe Biden skin tissue was taken from the chest. The biopsy revealed that it was a women. “All of the cancerous tissue has been successfully removed. No further treatment is required,” O’Connor explained, noting that basal cell carcinoma does not tend to spread or metastasize like other, more dangerous types of skin cancer.

The 80-year-old president underwent a checkup in February and the White House said he was healthy and “fit for duty”. The surgery took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The doctor assured that the area has “healed well” since the biopsy was taken.

What is basal cell carcinoma Biden had basal cell carcinoma removed, which does not normally spread or metastasize and is one of the most common forms of skin cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is slow growing, treatable, and causes minimal damage if treated early.

