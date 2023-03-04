Watch the intense, never-before-seen content of the remastered game, as well as classic scenes from Crowther and Leon’s duel.

Edvin EdsöCapcom Promo Producer

Hello readers of the PlayStation Blog. I’m Edvin Edsö, Producer of the Resident Evil 4 campaign. We just released the latest trailer for Resident Evil 4 on today’s episode of State of Play. If you haven’t seen it, check out the promo video below!

In this promotional video, you’ll see Leon fight to survive in a variety of situations. If you’ve played the original, you should recognize some scenes. Thrilling! Great action! Brand new gaming experience! Did you discover the secret hidden in the brand new film? Please share with us.

What kind of challenges will Leon face in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

In addition to a sneak peek at Leon vs. Crowther’s duel, the promotional video also officially announces the return of the mercenary mode! Additional game modes that players have loved from the Resident Evil series will also be available in Resident Evil 4. The mercenary mode will be released as a free DLC after release, and our team is devoting all our efforts to the development.

Finally, we announced the upcoming Resident Evil 4 demo. A trial version will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 soon. “Survival is just the starting point”, please be prepared to play the trial version.

“Resident Evil 4” preserves the essence of the original, while introducing novel gameplay and visual effects.

We’re getting closer to the March 24 launch date, so don’t forget to pre-order.

State of Play: All published works

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

source:PlayStation.Blog