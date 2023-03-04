Home Technology “Resident Evil 4” announced the new action game experience for the first time, and released the mercenary mode and trial version | NOVA Information Square
Watch the intense, never-before-seen content of the remastered game, as well as classic scenes from Crowther and Leon’s duel.

Edvin EdsöCapcom Promo Producer

Hello readers of the PlayStation Blog. I’m Edvin Edsö, Producer of the Resident Evil 4 campaign. We just released the latest trailer for Resident Evil 4 on today’s episode of State of Play. If you haven’t seen it, check out the promo video below!

In this promotional video, you’ll see Leon fight to survive in a variety of situations. If you’ve played the original, you should recognize some scenes. Thrilling! Great action! Brand new gaming experience! Did you discover the secret hidden in the brand new film? Please share with us.

Leon and Ashley race past a cannon as artillery rains down around them.A close up of Leon.A close up of Krauser.Leon takes aim as enemies, including a robed figure and a tattooed, red-eyed hatchet wielder, advance.Leon looks on as a helicopter’s spotlight is trained on him.Ashley hides behind a bookcase as an ominous figure walks past on its other side.Leon peers through his rifle scope, aiming for a robed figure approaching Ashley, who is focused on turning a wheel.A close up of Ashley..

What kind of challenges will Leon face in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

An X button prompt to Break Free flashes on screen as Leon and Krauser tussle, the ex-RCPD officer forced back on the floor barely fending off Krauser’s knife attack.Leon readies to tackle two Gigantes.Leon tries to fiend off an attack by a foe that’s all teeth and snarling jowls, heavily mutated by Las PalagasLeon readies to fire upon some red barrels in an attempt to even the odds as multiple attackers roll in by minecart.Leon holds on as the minecart he rides on rumbles along a track.Leon points his gun’s sights at an advancing enemy who is wielding a chainsaw.

In addition to a sneak peek at Leon vs. Crowther’s duel, the promotional video also officially announces the return of the mercenary mode! Additional game modes that players have loved from the Resident Evil series will also be available in Resident Evil 4. The mercenary mode will be released as a free DLC after release, and our team is devoting all our efforts to the development.

Finally, we announced the upcoming Resident Evil 4 demo. A trial version will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 soon. “Survival is just the starting point”, please be prepared to play the trial version.

“Resident Evil 4” preserves the essence of the original, while introducing novel gameplay and visual effects.

We’re getting closer to the March 24 launch date, so don’t forget to pre-order.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.
※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

source:PlayStation.Blog

