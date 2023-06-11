Prodi bombshell: “Blackmailing the EU with the surreal Mes. Rai appointments? Wasps’ nest”

Prodi thunders against the government: “Mes? Blackmailing one country alone against 26 will never work”

The professor Romano Prodhe returns to the stage (of politics) and takes off a few pebbles from his shoes. Guest at the Republic of Ideas, the event organized by the newspaper La Repubblica thunders against the government, starting with Meloni’s position on the Mes. “What is happening on the Mes is surreal”, Prodi declared, “because it is a zero-loss bet: if we don’t want to use it, we don’t use it. It is used for blackmail, but a blackmail of one country against 26 will never work, why don’t you create the atmosphere to bargain. But there is this idea of ​​showing your people that you have the muscles to resist. And the right likes this, even if it can’t end well, because the others cannot accept the blackmail of a single country. The idea that the tax is a ‘pizzo di Stato’ – an expression used by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – is an idea that distorts the democratic system”.

