Home » Prodi bombshell: “Blackmailing the EU with the surreal Mes. Rai appointments? Wasps’ nest”
Business

Prodi bombshell: “Blackmailing the EU with the surreal Mes. Rai appointments? Wasps’ nest”

by admin
Prodi bombshell: “Blackmailing the EU with the surreal Mes. Rai appointments? Wasps’ nest”

Prodi thunders against the government: “Mes? Blackmailing one country alone against 26 will never work”

The professor Romano Prodhe returns to the stage (of politics) and takes off a few pebbles from his shoes. Guest at the Republic of Ideas, the event organized by the newspaper La Repubblica thunders against the government, starting with Meloni’s position on the Mes. “What is happening on the Mes is surreal”, Prodi declared, “because it is a zero-loss bet: if we don’t want to use it, we don’t use it. It is used for blackmail, but a blackmail of one country against 26 will never work, why don’t you create the atmosphere to bargain. But there is this idea of ​​showing your people that you have the muscles to resist. And the right likes this, even if it can’t end well, because the others cannot accept the blackmail of a single country. The idea that the tax is a ‘pizzo di Stato’ – an expression used by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – is an idea that distorts the democratic system”.

READ ALSO: The League says no to the ok for the Mes. And it undermines Meloni’s EU strategy

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The new Airpods Pro are here, and it feels like a business-as-usual upgrade, not a huge update

You may also like

In these countries, there is a risk of...

Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”....

St.Galler Health Yourself wins starting field diamond

Tunisia, democracy lessons for the EU from dictator...

The power battery conference with a contract value...

Luxury brands are turning their backs on social...

CS end and the consequences for shareholders and...

Playing back the time, presenting the aesthetics of...

Unemployment rate falls further in May

There is a global turning point

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy