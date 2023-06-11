Aftermath after Iv’s assembly, accusations against Renzi for the appointment of Paita: “Arrived without debate”

The national assembly of Italia Viva in Naples carries with it a train. Deputies Elena Bonetti and Luigi Marattin essentially accuse Matteo Renzi of having made a breach, appointing Raffaella Paita as national coordinator. The designation, they explain, came “at the end of the meeting” when “it was no longer possible to intervene”. And it has created what they call “a strange situation”: “Members – say Bonetti and Marattin – can choose the municipal, provincial and regional coordinator. But not the national one. Who, even before any statutory change that establishes that role (now not present), is appointed without discussion or prior information”.

The two exponents state that they do not want to argue, but ask that a vote be held in October, when local congresses take place. A proposal which, they specify, they would have made in the assembly yesterday “if the appointment of a coordinator had been announced at the beginning and not at the end”.

The reply comes with a note from Iv: “Paita’s appointment falls within the organizational and political statutory powers of the president”, who is Matteo Renzi, “and does not require any formal communication”. And there is a pointed comment: “It is surprising – reads the note – that an assembly is held for long hours and two authoritative national leaders do not intervene on the merits of a debate that has touched on many topics such as taxes, demography, the “Europe, security. It would have been precious to listen live to Luigi and Elena’s (Marattin and Bonetti, ed.) considerations on these points rather than just reading a tweet on formal issues the next day. It’s a pity. On the merits, the proposal to speed up the congress – which others also did during yesterday’s debate – will be very willingly discussed by the commission for the congress regulations of which Marattin and Bonetti will be formally invited to be part”.