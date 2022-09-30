Home Business Prometeia cuts growth estimates: in 2023 Italy’s GDP to 0.1%
Prometeia cuts growth estimates: in 2023 Italy's GDP to 0.1%

Italy’s GDP will decrease from 1.9% to 0.1% in 2023. The estimate is provided by Prometeia whose scenario “discounts a reduction in the consumption of gas and electricity by households of about 7% by 2023, both because the increase in their price discourages their use and to comply with the savings rules set out in the government plan ”, reads the September forecast report. “Households that do not have additional spending margins will in any case have to reduce that for consumption, and this, combined with uncertain economic prospects and rising production costs, will slow down business investments. “Inflation and reduction in consumption – explains the report – therefore lead to a clear revision of the GDP growth estimate for next year”.

