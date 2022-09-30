Home Technology Apex Legends starts celebrating this spooky season next week – Apex Legends – Gamereactor
Apex Legends starts celebrating this spooky season next week – Apex Legends – Gamereactor

Tomorrow is the first day of October, which basically means it’s a spooky season. In this case, various games are looking to start celebrating Halloween in-game, themed events, and more, and one game that’s already looking to do that is Apex Legends.

As mentioned in the blog post, Apex Legends is returning to the Fight or Fear event next week, when the festivities begin on October 4th. This will include a range of Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics, and will also include weekly limited-time modes, including:

  1. Shadow Royale LTM (4 October – 11 October)

  2. Gun Run LTM (Oct 11-Oct 18)

  3. Control LTM (Oct 18-Oct 25)

  4. Shadow Royale LTM (25 October – 1 November)

As you might have already deduced from these dates, the event ends on November 1st, which means you have about a month to earn some Halloween goodies for your various legendaries.

