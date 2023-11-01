Promotional Meeting Boosts Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Capital

Hohhot, Inner Mongolia – In a bid to support the growth and development of enterprises, the capital city recently hosted a promotion meeting for high-quality projects in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Organized by the Hohhot Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and co-hosted by the Hohhot Municipal Employment Service Center, the event aimed to help navigate new economies, business formats, and entrepreneurial models. The “Sparking Dream Entrepreneurship Qingcheng” promotion meeting was held at the Hohhot Human Resources Service Industrial Park on October 30.

The event featured five high-quality projects, including Inner Mongolia Tianmeng Food Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Dingding E-commerce Co., Ltd., which were promoted through road shows. To provide insights into these projects, well-known investment and financing guidance experts and scholars were invited to conduct research and provide on-site reviews.

The promotion meeting offered entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with high-quality resources and explore greater investment and financing opportunities. By connecting local enterprises and projects with multiple resources, the event aimed to improve the efficiency of project resource utilization and help entrepreneurs formulate more reasonable development strategies.

This initiative marks the first promotion meeting of its kind, and its success is expected to increase the brand influence and visibility of innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises in the region. It is a step towards guiding entrepreneurs to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of their projects and ultimately facilitate their growth and success.

The event has received positive feedback from participants who appreciated the opportunity to showcase their projects and gain valuable insights from experts in the field. Local entrepreneurs expressed their gratitude for the support and resources provided, which they believe will aid in realizing their business goals.

Moving forward, the promotion meeting serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation for the economic growth and development of the region. The capital city remains committed to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs through various initiatives and programs.

Share this: Facebook

X

