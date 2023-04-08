Financial advisor Nicole Webb works for a company that manages billions in assets. Wealth Enhancement Group

Financial advisor Nicole Webb reveals six stocks she has in her portfolio for 2023. Some of the individual names she’s bullish on in the near term include Netflix and Amazon. In addition, Webb American Expressa high quality company with many business units and benefits that the market hasn’t necessarily priced in, she said.

There is no doubt that the recent collapses in the banking sector have raised alarms across the stock market. But while some investors are adamant that the crisis has exacerbated a looming economic recession, others believe its impact will be more muted.

“The banking crisis as a whole doesn’t necessarily change our outlook for the year, but we’re interested in the impact and don’t think it’s over,” said Nicole Webb, finance manager at Wealth Enhancement Group. The company has $57 billion in assets under management.