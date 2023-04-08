Home Health Federal government implements changes to vaccination requirements for yellow fever
Federal government implements changes to vaccination requirements for yellow fever

Previously, under the International Health Regulations, these states could request proof of a booster vaccination if the initial vaccination against yellow fever was more than ten years ago. According to the current state of scientific knowledge, a single vaccination against yellow fever is sufficient to have lifelong vaccination protection. A travel-related case of yellow fever was last reported in Germany in 1999. The yellow fever mosquito, the main vector of the virus, does not occur in Germany.

With the regulation of the federal government, the amendment to Annex 7 of the International Health Regulations on yellow fever decided by the World Health Assembly in Geneva is implemented into national law. The change will take effect on July 11, 2016.

Vaccination recommendation for travelers

The Standing Vaccination Committee at the RKI (StIKO) points out that in certain groups of people the immune response after a single vaccination is not optimal and may not offer lifelong protection. They would continue to benefit from a booster vaccination from a medical point of view. This group includes children who were first vaccinated before the age of two, women who were pregnant at the time of vaccination, those infected with HIV, and people who were vaccinated against measles and yellow fever at the same time.

