The union: “The failure to provide scholarships for almost 200 doctors who started the Specific Training Course in General Medicine for the three-year period 2021/24 last April is unjustifiable. Doctors with families to support, children to look after, rents and bills (increasingly high) to pay and who after seven months have not received a single euro of the gross €966 per month”.

17 NOV –

“The writer OS deems it unjustifiable the failure to provide scholarships for almost 200 doctors who started the Specific Training Course in General Medicine last April for the three-year period 2021/24. Doctors with families to support, children to look after, rents and bills (increasingly high) to pay and who after seven months have not received a single euro of the gross €966 expected per month. Despite the fact that in mid-October the Regional Council approved, after repeated requests from FIMMG, the resolution for the payment of arrears of scholarships, to date colleagues can only ascertain yet another failure to credit their current accounts.” With these words the National Secretary of the Training sector of the main trade union of the category, dott.ssa Erika Schembri, writes a letter to the Campania Region and the Department of Health, denouncing a very serious situation that has now been going on for almost 7 months.

“Today we were informed that even the emergency medical service will not be recognized as work training. I leave the course at this point, because I have family. It doesn’t seem to me the way to encourage young doctors to become family doctors” a young colleague now resignedly adds, despite the fact that the law in force provides that even doctors enrolled in the training course can take on the positions that are lacking.

“As FIMMG Formazione we consider this shameful fact, being the Campania Region the only one to date that has not yet paid any monthly salary to colleagues. Considering that, in this moment of serious economic crisis and rising cost of living, the only source of income for many colleagues is withheld, with the obvious consequence that by now over 130 doctors have abandoned the course. With the aggravating circumstance – Schembri adds – of an unprecedented shortage which in the region alone has reached almost 300 missing family doctors, more and more emergency medical services and 118 uncovered, while more than 160 thousand citizens (in the Neapolitan capital alone) are waiting, in vain , a doctor.”

“We hereby – concludes Schembri – formally request that the scholarships withheld unjustifiably be disbursed immediately, also guaranteeing the application of the current legislation on the recognition of professional activities, reserving the right to take legal action to protect the rights of registered colleagues and to compensate for damages suffered”.

November 17, 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Work and Professions

