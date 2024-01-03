activation of the “Online Payments” platform via PagoPA for the payment of tariffs and stamp duty

The Ministry of Health has joined the national platform “PagoPA”, (article 5 and article 2, paragraph 2, of the Digital Administration Code – Legislative Decree 7 March 2005, n. 82 and article 15, paragraph 5 – bis, of Legislative Decree 179/2012 and subsequent amendments) and has set up its own platform for online payments via PagoPA, called “Online Payments”.

This platform will be accessible to all users on the institutional website in the “Online Services” section, to allow the payment of all sums, including revenue stamps, due to the central and peripheral offices of the Ministry itself, via “PagoPA”, including, therefore, the fees due to Office 8 (Biocides and cosmetics) of the DGDMF for services provided regarding biocides and medical-surgical devices.

For direct access, please refer to the platform Online payments.

The payment methods managed are all those provided by “PagoPa”:

credit/debit card debit on account for banks that join PagoPA bank transfer via the Mybank method Poste Italiane online channels other electronic payment methods (e.g. paypal, satispay, postapay and others) via payment advice to be paid at bank branches, post offices and other payment providers such as Sisal-Pay and Lottomatica points, ATMs, Home Banking and mobile payment applications

The rates present on the “Online Payments” platform refer to all the services provided by the Ministry and are divided by category and subcategory, corresponding to the subjects and areas of the published sheets; it will therefore be necessary to select the applicable subcategory (“BC-Biocides” or “PMC-Medical surgical devices”) within the category “Biocides and medical-surgical devices”.

It is important to take into account that, in relation to the “biocides” subcategory, for some procedures, where not pre-set due to the numerous possible increases applicable, it will be necessary to indicate the amount of the resulting tariff pursuant to the ministerial decree of 1 June 2016.

It should also be kept in mind that in relation to the subcategory “PMC-Medical surgical devices”, there are no tariffs to be paid to the Higher Institute of Health, as the related payment is regulated directly by the aforementioned body.

At the same time, attention is drawn to the need, for the purposes of the suitability of the payment for the continuation of the procedure, that the declared reason allows the reference request to be unambiguously indicated. To this end, the following is specified:

as regards the request for certificates of free sale of medical surgical devices or biocides, the acronym “clv pmc” or “clv biocides” must be reported (depending on the relevant type), the name and authorization number of the product, the Country of destination and the presumed date of submission of the request with regard to requests for authorization or modification of authorization of biocidal products or evaluation of biocidal active ingredients, the words “biocide request case number n….” must be reported followed by from the case number identifier in the case of an application for marketing authorization for medical-surgical devices, the wording “first pmc authorization requested” must be reported followed by the name assigned to the product in the case of applications for modification of the marketing authorization on the market of medical surgical devices, the wording “request” must be indicated, followed by a description of the type of request (by way of example: change of name, addition of distributor, addition of workshop, extension of field of use), the current name of the product and from the registration number in the case of requests for authorization for the production of medical surgical devices, the words “pmc workshop authorization requested” must be indicated, followed by the company name of the workshop and the indication of the postal code and municipality of location in the case of requests of modification of authorization for the production of medical surgical devices, the words “request for modification of pmc workshop authorization” must be included, followed by the company name of the workshop and the indication of the postal code and municipality of location

It is noted that the same reasons must be reported for the respective proceedings also in the case of use of the “PagoPA” system for the payment of the stamp duty due for the application and for any provision to accept the application.

Compliance with the instructions provided is recommended, as the competent Office may not be able to take into consideration payment receipts which, due to a non-exhaustive reason for payment indicated, are not uniquely attributable to the application for which they are presented.

