There is heavy fog and haze in Jianghuai, Jianghan and other places in southern North China, and there is snowfall in Heilongjiang and other places in Inner Mongolia – Quanzhou Net | Quanzhou Evening News Quanzhou News Portal

Heavy Fog and Haze Blanket Several Provinces in China, Impacting Traffic and Health

China News Service, January 3 – The Central Meteorological Observatory reported heavy fog and haze in several provinces across China, including Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, and the Sichuan Basin on the morning of the 3rd. The forecast indicates that this haze weather will persist for the next three days in southern North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, and other areas, raising concerns about its impact on traffic safety and human health. Additionally, snowfall is expected in Northeast China and eastern Tibet, prompting attention to its impact on transportation, agriculture, and animal husbandry.

The heavy fog and haze have affected several areas in southern North China, including southeastern Hebei, western Shandong, northern Jiangsu, central and northern Anhui, southern Henan, central Hubei, northern Hunan, southern Shaanxi, eastern Sichuan Basin, and central Liaoning. Areas such as southeastern Hebei, northwestern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, northern Anhui, central Hubei, northern Hunan, and eastern Sichuan Basin experienced dense fog with visibility less than 200 meters, with some areas recording visibility as low as 50 meters. The Central Meteorological Observatory has continued to issue a yellow fog warning as of 06:00 on the 3rd.

The forecast also predicts light to moderate snow in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, northern Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, and the Western Sichuan Plateau over the next three days. Additionally, Guizhou, Hunan, and Guangxi are expected to experience rainy weather from the 5th to the 6th, with moderate to heavy rain in some areas of northern Guangxi.

For a detailed breakdown of the forecast over the next three days, light snow or sleet is expected in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Heilongjiang, northern Xinjiang, southern and eastern Tibet, and the Western Sichuan Plateau on January 3 to January 4. On January 4 to January 5, light snow or sleet will occur in northeastern Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Tibet, and southern Sichuan Plateau. Lastly, from January 5 to 6, light snow or sleet is expected in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, northern Xinjiang, southern Tibet, and the Western Sichuan Plateau.

With such weather conditions impacting various regions across China, authorities advise residents to exercise caution and make necessary preparations to ensure their safety and well-being. The impact of this forecast on traffic, agriculture, and animal husbandry will also require continued monitoring and assessment.

Editor in charge: Huang Donghong

