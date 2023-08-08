Proud Puerto Rican Pilot Fulfills Dream of Flying for American Airlines

Title: Puerto Rican Pilot’s Journey from Home to the Skies

Subtitle: Camilla Alexandra Decamps Villafañe’s Remarkable Rise in the Aviation Industry

Emotion and Pride: A Puerto Rican Pilot’s Love for Home

Camilla Alexandra Decamps Villafañe, a 26-year-old pilot for American Airlines, is filled with emotion every time she gazes out of the window of the Boeing 737 she flies. The dazzling beauty of her homeland, Puerto Rico, captivates her heart. As she navigates the skies, she never fails to express her deep pride in her Puerto Rican roots, particularly when she has the opportunity to return “home.”

“Boricrew”: A Badge of Puerto Rican Identity

To showcase her affinity for “the people of the stairs” – as residents of Gurabo, Puerto Rico are affectionately called – Camilla carries a badge in her suitcase that boldly reads, “Boricrew.” This emblematic symbol not only represents her love for Puerto Rico but also highlights her unique cultural heritage as a “banana stain” – a Puerto Rican term referring to individuals of mixed racial backgrounds.

A Marathon Worth Running: The Path to Becoming a Pilot

Camilla hails from Bayamón but was raised in Gurabo as the daughter of Alexis and Glenda. For her, becoming a pilot for American Airlines was akin to running a marathon that lasted over five years, with the finish line finally within reach. Despite initial misconceptions that being a pilot was only reserved for former military personnel, it was her older sister, Britney, who inspired her to pursue her dreams.

A Life-Changing Conversation

After her sister, a flight attendant with JetBlue, spoke to pilots about Camilla’s aspirations, they informed her that being a pilot was indeed feasible through university programs. Furthermore, they predicted a shortage of pilots within the next decade. Acting on this newfound information, Camilla enrolled at the Inter-American University in Bayamón, which housed the esteemed School of Aeronautics.

Years of Dedication and Preparation

At the Inter-American University, Camilla devoted herself to a comprehensive curriculum, including theory classes, aviation license courses, practical training, and flight hours. Upon graduation, she acquired an instructor’s license and spent a year and a half providing flight instruction, meticulously accumulating the necessary hours to qualify for an airline.

Taking Flight to New Horizons

Camilla’s first professional foray into aviation commenced in 2019 with SkyWest Airlines, where she spent around two and a half years piloting a smaller aircraft carrying 50 passengers. However, her ultimate goal was to fly passengers for major airlines such as American Airlines. After an intensive interview process in December 2021 followed by training in January 2022, she secured a position with American Airlines, realizing her long-held dream.

Making Puerto Ricans Proud, One Flight at a Time

Donning the American Airlines uniform fills Camilla with immense pride each day. As a pilot of a Boeing 737, her flights typically accommodate almost 200 passengers. Currently, she is engaged in a domestic trip within the United States, a departure from her usual international flights to various destinations in Latin America such as Mexico, Colombia, and Ecuador. However, flying “home” holds a special place in her heart, as she brings both tourists and her fellow Puerto Ricans back to their cherished island.

Celebrating Puerto Rican Aviators

The interest in Puerto Rican aviators is palpable, with Camilla often receiving words of support and admiration. Eager to showcase her identity, she proudly displays her “Boricrew” tag on her suitcase, adorned with the Puerto Rican flag. Passengers regularly recognize her heritage and express their enthusiasm for having a fellow Puerto Rican at the helm.

Aiming Higher and Beyond

Camilla’s ambitions extend beyond her current accomplishments. Alongside her pilot responsibilities, she is pursuing a master’s degree, envisioning a future as a captain for American Airlines operating larger planes bound for destinations in Asia and Europe. Furthermore, she aspires to contribute to the training department of the airline, imparting her knowledge and experience to the next generation of aviators.

In conclusion, Camilla Alexandra Decamps Villafañe exemplifies the resilience, determination, and pride of Puerto Ricans. Her journey from Gurabo to the skies stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who dare to dream big and navigate uncharted territories. As she continues to soar, she carries her flag high, representing her homeland with grace and passion while inspiring others to reach for the stars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

