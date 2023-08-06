Provincial Science and Technology Department Boosts Scientific Research with Major Platforms

Title: Liaoning Province Advances Scientific Research Initiatives and Technological Innovations

Date: August 6, 2023

Source: Liaoning Daily

In its pursuit of technological self-reliance and self-improvement, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology in Liaoning Province has taken significant steps to bolster scientific research and innovation. Through the implementation of various major platforms, the province aims to contribute to high-level technological advancements.

Over the past year, the number of national key laboratories in Liaoning Province has soared to 11, while the number of national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms has increased from 34 to 40. Additionally, the construction of 4 Liaoning laboratories has made steady progress, and 40 major scientific research projects revolving around key industries in the province have been initiated.

A core focus has been the comprehensive development of major platforms. Led by renowned institutions such as the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics and Dalian University of Technology, 11 national key laboratories have been approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology. These laboratories are dedicated to catalytic energy conversion, industrial equipment structure analysis and optimization, and comprehensive automation in the process industry. Importantly, the number of national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms has seen a consistent increase, with ongoing enhancements to their construction.

In collaboration with leading enterprises including Anshan Iron and Steel Group, Shenyang Liming, and ZWZ Group, Liaoning Province has established 6 industry-university-research cooperation platforms within its 4 Liaoning laboratories. Several ambitious pre-research projects have also been launched, such as the “Dalian Advanced Light Source,” “Super Large Deep Engineering Disaster Physical Simulation Facility,” and “Ocean Engineering Environmental Experiment and Simulation Facility.” These projects alone account for a total investment of 1.08 billion yuan. Furthermore, constructions on the China Aviation Development Gas Turbine Industrial Base, Shenyang Aviation Power Industrial Park, and Liaoning Binhai Laboratory have already commenced.

The province’s efforts have yielded remarkable results in scientific research. Focusing on the needs of 3 trillion-level industrial bases and 22 industrial clusters, Liaoning Province has implemented 6 major special projects, including CNC machine tools, industrial robots, energy storage, and hydrogen energy, and integrated circuits. By optimizing the mechanism of revealing technological breakthroughs, the province has collected 1,644 scientific and technological innovation needs from local enterprises. In the first half of this year, a series of groundbreaking basic research accomplishments with international influence have been realized in areas such as molecular reaction dynamics, ultra-high-strength steel material design, and energy storage and conversion.

Notably, the province has successfully completed and delivered the core module of the world‘s first “Linglong No. 1” reactor to China‘s Dalian Nuclear Power and Petrochemical Co., Ltd. Furthermore, major innovations, including Liaoning Province’s self-developed green liquid hydroxylamine nitrate, high-efficiency flexible perovskite solar cell modules, the world‘s largest dynamic positioning system shuttle tanker, and high-altitude environmental scientific research station auxiliary duty robots, have been successfully implemented in key projects.

The Provincial Department of Science and Technology‘s dedication to advancing scientific research and fostering technological innovation highlights Liaoning Province’s commitment to achieving high-level self-reliance and self-improvement. Through the creation of major platforms and collaborations with leading institutions and enterprises, the province aims to make significant contributions to technological advancements in China and beyond.

