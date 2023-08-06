The CCP’s Missile Cleanup of Taiwan: Lessons from the Russia-Ukraine War

Title: China Strategizes Potential Strike on Taiwan Following Lessons from Russia-Ukraine War: Taiwan Strait Wind and Cloud Report

Date: [Date]

Introduction:

In a recent episode of the Taiwan Strait Wind and Cloud program, Yutong discusses an article published by the Wall Street Journal, which highlights China‘s analysis of the gains and losses of the Russia-Ukraine War. Chinese military commanders are carefully examining the conflict as they draw strategic conclusions that may impact their approach towards Taiwan. According to their analysis, Russia’s mistake of underestimating Ukraine’s resilience has led them to believe that China must employ a larger army, deploy missiles, and utilize the card of nuclear threat in a potential strike on Taiwan. This article delves into these strategic considerations and their potential implications.

Strategic Conclusions Drawn from the Russia-Ukraine War:

Chinese military commanders have observed that China and Russia share similarities in terms of military system, military theory, and even military rank badges, all of which originated from the former Soviet Union. By analyzing the Russia-Ukraine War, they have concluded that Russia invested too few troops and mistakenly believed that Ukraine would surrender instead of fighting to the end. As a result, they anticipate that the Russian army will face frustration.

Potential Implications for China‘s Strategy on Taiwan:

Based on the lessons learned from the Russia-Ukraine War, Chinese military commanders believe that China needs to adopt a more forceful approach towards Taiwan. They propose the establishment of a larger army equipped with missiles, storms, and drones, in order to carry out a massive and powerful strike on Taiwan. Better and safer communication systems, precision-guided missiles, and the utilization of drones for indiscriminate bombing are also seen as necessary steps to ensure Taiwan’s crushing defeat.

The Role of Communications and Technology:

Recognizing the importance of efficient communication and advanced technology in warfare, the Chinese military envisions the need for better and safer communication systems. Additionally, the acquisition of precision-guided missiles and the utilization of drones are considered crucial for carrying out indiscriminate bombing and inflicting severe damage on Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Response and International Concerns:

The potential escalation of China‘s military strategy towards Taiwan has raised concerns in the international community. Taiwan has continuously emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong defense capability and has sought diplomatic support from allies to deter any aggressive moves from China. The United States and other countries have expressed their commitment to Taiwan’s security and have urged peaceful resolutions to the cross-strait tensions.

Conclusion:

As tensions between China and Taiwan continue to escalate, China‘s military is drawing lessons from the recent Russia-Ukraine War. Their strategic analysis suggests that China must adopt a more forceful approach, including the deployment of a larger army, missiles, and drones, to effectively neutralize Taiwan in any potential conflict. International concerns are growing, prompting the need for peaceful resolutions and diplomatic support to ensure stability in the region.

Disclaimer: The content of this article represents the views and opinions of the author and should not be considered as an endorsement or confirmation of the mentioned strategies and actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

