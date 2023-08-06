Cross-Strait Cultural Expo Xiamen Showcases Traditional Culture’s Breakthrough in ‘Breaking the Circle’

Cross-Strait Cultural Expo Xiamen Debuts Traditional Culture Accelerates “Breaking the Circle”

(Xiamen, August 6, 2023) – The four-day 14th Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industry Expo kicked off in Xiamen on August 5. The Cross-Strait Cultural Expo, which is co-organized by both sides of the Strait, has become a significant platform for cultural exchanges between compatriots on both sides.

This year’s expo boasts a massive exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, making it the largest one to date. Notably, there are eight Taiwan-themed pavilions with 883 booths, indicating an increase from previous years. A total of 287 businesses from 17 Taiwan cultural and creative associations participated in the exhibition, including newcomers such as the Taiwan Lacquer Art Association and the Taiwan Tea Association.

Liang Yanwei, Chairman of Taiwan Lacquer Art Association, expressed that the expo provides an excellent platform for learning new perceptions and techniques of lacquer in Xiamen. She highlighted the significance of professional exchanges between lacquer professionals from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Under the theme “One Line Inheritance·Creative Future,” the exhibitors from both sides of the strait emphasized the importance of preserving traditional culture while utilizing digital technology to empower the cultural tourism industry. The focus was on combining culture with technology and digital innovation to achieve new advancements and accomplishments.

Li Shengen, Chairman of Taipei Industrial Design Development Association, affirmed the importance of attending the Cross-Strait Cultural Expo Xiamen, as it provides an opportunity for collaboration between traditional crafts and young designers. He emphasized the need for cultural innovation to resonate with tradition and accelerate the process of “breaking the circle.”

Li Shengen brought eight Taiwanese youth entrepreneurial brands to participate in this year’s ICIF, showcasing the fusion of traditional crafts with modern design. He emphasized the significance of transforming traditional techniques into a product that young people can use and appreciate, thus giving new life to intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition will continue until August 7, aiming to explore new avenues for cross-strait integrated development. It serves as a platform to showcase the achievements of cross-strait cultural exchanges, promote economic and tourism cooperation, and further expand cross-strait cultural exchanges and integration development.

Promoting cross-strait cultural exchanges, economic cooperation, and integration development remains a priority for initiatives such as the Cross-Strait Cultural Expo Xiamen. By breaking the circle and accelerating the revitalization of traditional culture, both sides of the Strait can step into a future where cultural heritage takes center stage in fostering cross-strait unity.

Reporter Li Siyuan reports from Xiamen, Fujian

