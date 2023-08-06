Chinese Women’s Epee Team Clinches Gold Medal at Universiade Championships

The Chinese team emerged victorious in the women’s epee team event, securing the gold medal against a formidable opponent. On the evening of August 5th, Chengdu was buzzing with the news of the Chinese team’s remarkable achievement. Tang Junyao, Xu Nuo, Shi Yuexin, and Li Shanshan formed the women’s epee team that triumphed over strong teams from the United States and Hungary in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Finally, they faced off against the top-seeded Italian team and secured a 34-28 victory to claim the gold medal. Notably, Xu Nuo and Shi Yuexin, both hailing from Nantong, are direct junior sisters of Olympic champion Zhong Man.

The final match was an intense showdown, with both teams displaying remarkable defensive skills. The Chinese team began the match at a disadvantage, trailing behind 1-4 after the first game. However, they persevered and showcased their prowess in the art of defense within the epee event. Throughout the majority of the final, the Chinese team was in a catch-up position. However, in the last game, they courageously went on the offensive and maintained their lead until the very end, clinching the championship for China. This achievement by Nantong players marks the first time they have climbed the podium in the Chengdu Universiade’s top three positions. Additionally, Xu Nuo and Shi Yuexin celebrated their inaugural Universiade gold medal triumph.

This news has been compiled from reports by Xinhua News Agency and the Nantong Sports Bureau. Reporting from Junction Point, Xinhua Daily, is Yan Lei, with correspondent Xu Gang.

