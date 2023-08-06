Title: Fitness Instructor Reveals Three “Low-Calorie” McDonald’s Foods for a Balanced Diet

Subtitle: High in Protein but Watch Out for the Salt Intake

Who hasn’t craved a complete fast food meal at least once in their life? Sandwiches and chips are often seen as unhealthy and not suitable for a balanced diet. However, sportswoman and fitness instructor Shiv Wilson has a different perspective. She recently revealed three “low-calorie” options from McDonald’s that can be integrated into a healthy diet.

In a social media post, Shiv recommended starting the day with the Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin from McDonald’s. This breakfast option contains 551 calories and an impressive 35 grams of protein. For lunch, Shiv suggests swapping the “usual meals” for the Triple Cheese Burger. This burger not only increases protein intake with 578 calories and 37 grams of protein but is also considered a reasonable option for a healthy diet. Shiv also mentioned the McRoyal DeLuxe with Cheese as another good choice, containing 507 calories and 31 grams of protein.

“It’s important to note that while these meals may be low in calories, they are high in salt,” Shiv shared. The Triple Cheese Burger, for example, contains 54% of the recommended daily intake of salt. Shiv emphasized the need to be mindful of salt intake, as excessive consumption can lead to various health problems.

While the expert acknowledged that the food quality may not be the best, she highlighted the value of macronutrients (macros) in these McDonald’s meals. Macros such as proteins, carbohydrates, and fats are essential for providing our bodies with energy. Shiv advised her followers to prioritize the inclusion of double portions of meat in their burgers rather than consuming excessive calories from fries.

Overall, Shiv’s recommendations aim to provide options for individuals incorporating fast food into their balanced diet. While these meals may not meet all nutritional needs entirely, they can still be part of a healthy diet if consumed consciously and in moderation.

It is essential to remember that individual dietary needs may vary, and consulting with a healthcare professional or nutritionist is always recommended for personalized advice.

