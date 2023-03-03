Home Business Prysmian, maxi offshore contract, the portfolio rises to 8.5 billion
Prysmian, maxi offshore contract, the portfolio rises to 8.5 billion

Double order, for a total value of 1.8 billion, for Prysmian. In terms of size, this is one of the largest contracts ever obtained by the Italian cable manufacturer in this area, and brings the order backlog to around 8.5 billion. The submarine cables will be manufactured in the Italian plant of Arco Felice, in the province of Naples, and in Pikkala, in Finland. Terrestrial ones will be produced at the French site of Gron.

The contract was awarded by the transmission system operator…

