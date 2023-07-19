Public games, the government rewrites the rules. Acadi bets on a “balanced” reform

There is little to mess with the game. At least for two reasons. The first is that if the sector were compressed, the players would become easy prey for the mafias. The second is that the collection for the state from public gaming is so substantial that it cannot do without it. For this reason there is great attention on the enabling law for the tax reform which also provides for the reorganization of the entire sector. “We observe with interest the work underway in the Chamber on the enabling law for tax reform and we take note of the rejection of the amendments to article 13 on the reorganization of public games” he explains Geronimo Cardia, president of Acadi, the Association of Public Gaming Concessionaires.

“Everyone can see the strategic importance of the generalist network in ensuring, in all territories, objectives of public interest such as: user protection, with the offer of products measured and controlled by the State; the defense of legality to contribute to public order; the guarantee of tax revenues, which is uncovered; and, finally, employment levels” Cardia clarifies.

The numbers involved are impressive

In 2022, the total sums spent by citizens (between collections and winnings) amounted to 20.3 billion against funding of 136 billion. In a nutshell for the state coffers regulated gaming is worth 11.2 billion euros. Almost all of this figure (91%) comes from the retail sector. The tax and social security contributions of companies must then be added to the tax revenue, which corresponds to approximately 2.5 billion euros.

It is therefore a large business that employs 150,000 people, of which: over 140,000 in the retail channel alone. Added to these are over 40,000 workers in the appliance distribution sector and several thousand operators who guarantee concessionary, technological and distribution services for this supply chain.

The apple of contention

Acadi, which represents 20% of the gaming world and guarantees an important tax revenue, is concerned that the reorganization of the sector could also lead to an increase in taxation. A fact that risks putting companies in the sector in difficulty. Furthermore, he does not welcome an unbalanced distribution between the various existing public gaming networks.

Physical play and online play

This is also a debated topic. In fact, if the physical gaming network is under strict state control, the online gaming network is more difficult to monitor. Although there is a certification system ofCustoms agency and monopolies that identifies companies authorized to play online, cases of illegality are multiplying via the web at the speed of light.

The question is particularly thorny given that last year the retail network recorded an overall drop in turnover of 8.7% (from 17.4 to 15.9 billion), mainly due to the decline in slot and video lottery entertainment machines, which dropped 17% in the space of three years (from 10.2 to 8.5 billion). Online, on the other hand, is going like the wind: spending has doubled in three years going from 1.8 to 3.7 billion, thanks to poker, casinos and betting.

“It will be important that the principle of balanced distribution between specialized points (such as Bingo and specialized halls, for example) and generalist points (such as tobacconists or bars, ed) finds space at least in the delegated legislative decrees and that the terms rationalization-specialization-concentration of supply’ indicated in the law however, they do not represent an obstacleCardia points out. In short, anything but a game.