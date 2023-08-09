Puglia, tourists are down. Nazaro: “Expensive prices? No, the fault of speculation”

Fernando Nazaro, vice president of the Tourism section of Confindustria Lecce

Prices too high, Puglia in the storm. Nazaro: “We have to fight speculation”

The Puglia he is having a difficult time. Since the beginning of the summer of 2023, the beautiful region of southern Italy has been the victim of an endless series of criticisms aimed at too high prices which, it seems, are causing endless crowds of “regular” tourists to flee towards cheaper destinations such as the Albania.

Recently, the councilor for tourism of the region Gianfranco Lopane he denied these criticisms, arguing instead the existence of a “Ferragostiana neurosis”. But how are things really? Are the prices really so high as to scare away families looking for a place to spend the summer holidays? To understand more, Affaritaliani.it he interviewed Fernando Nazarovice president of the tourism section of Confindustria Lecce as well as an entrepreneur.

“High prices do exist, but it’s a national problem, not just in Puglia,” he explains Nazaro. “Since the beginning of the year, if not earlier, we have been dragging along the disastrous economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and the rise in raw materials and energy prices,” he continues. “Despite this, the existence of speculation in the tourism sector remains undeniable”.

