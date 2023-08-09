Home » Six people have died in massive forest fires on the island of Maui in Hawaii
Health

Six people have died in massive forest fires on the island of Maui in Hawaii

by admin
Six people have died in massive forest fires on the island of Maui in Hawaii

One of the forest fires on the island of Maui in the Hawaiian archipelago on August 8, 2022 (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP, LaPresse)

In Maui, in the US archipelago of Hawaii, there are large forest fires that have caused the death of six people. Furthermore, all the roads in the west of the island were closed due to the fires and more than 15,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity. A dozen people who had jumped into the sea to escape the flames were rescued by the Coast Guard near the town of Lahaina, a small city in western Maui that was surrounded by fires. Lahaina, which was formerly the capital of Hawaii, has been badly damaged by fires.

Maui is the second largest island in Hawaii, after the one that gives the archipelago its name. The fires were favored by strong winds linked to hurricane Dora, which passed about 800 kilometers away from the island in the Pacific Ocean, and by the conditions of the vegetation, made very dry following a drought.

Continue on the Post

See also  Covid, today the third National Day of Healthcare Workers - Healthcare

You may also like

Medically assisted procreation techniques

WHO: “No more accurate statistics” on current corona...

Sensational, Chelsea pulls back from the Lukaku-Vlahovic swap:...

Covid, WHO: “The risk remains that a more...

The health benefits of red yeast rice and...

The Sardine Fast: A Ketogenic Diet for Weight...

Drugs, there’s a possible link between gastroprotectants and...

COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others

Health Day for Children and Inhabitants of La...

You are having trouble losing weight: It may...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy