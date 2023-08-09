Sony and Playstation Launch Beta Testing for 4K Streaming in Cloud Gaming Platform

Sony and Playstation are making significant advancements in their streaming gaming platforms, and they have recently introduced a new feature that allows consumers to stream games in 4K through the cloud. While this feature is not widely available yet, some lucky Playstation Plus Premium subscribers were given the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test.

During the closed beta, these subscribers were granted access to several Playstation 5 games that could be streamed in 4K over the internet. It is still unclear whether the rendering resolution or the stream itself supports 4K, but users on the gaming forum Resetera have reported that the currently available resolutions include 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p.

As for when this service will be available to the general public, it is purely speculative at this point. However, if the testing phase goes well, users can expect high-quality cloud gaming to become more accessible in the near future.

The introduction of 4K streaming games through the cloud opens up new possibilities for gamers, as it provides a more immersive and visually stunning experience. Players will be able to enjoy their favorite games with unprecedented clarity and detail, as the increased resolution enhances the graphics and overall gameplay.

This development comes at a time when the demand for cloud gaming is steadily increasing. With the convenience of playing games on various devices without the need for expensive hardware, streaming platforms are becoming more popular. Sony and Playstation’s commitment to providing a seamless and cutting-edge gaming experience is sure to appeal to gamers across the globe.

In conclusion, the ongoing development of streaming gaming platforms by Sony and Playstation is taking a significant step forward with the introduction of 4K streaming through the cloud. Although the feature is currently limited to selected Playstation Plus Premium subscribers, the positive response from beta testers indicates that the future of cloud gaming looks promising. Gamers can expect a more immersive and visually stunning gaming experience once the service is made available to the public.

