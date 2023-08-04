Doctor Arturo Grullón Regional Children’s Hospital Commits to Continuous Improvement and Employee Health

SANTIAGO, DR/ HEALTH DIARY. – The Doctor Arturo Grullón Regional Children’s Hospital in Santiago is committed to constantly improving the quality and efficiency of its services, according to its director, Mirna López. In an interview on the program “El Nuevo Diario Santiago,” López emphasized the hospital’s dedication to providing a humane and efficient service to its patients.

López explained that the hospital’s staff works diligently to identify areas for improvement and ensure that the services provided are constantly evolving for the benefit of the patients. The hospital has work teams, known as managers or heads of services, who collaborate closely with the hospital’s management. These teams meet regularly to discuss the needs and improvement proposals from each department.

To further promote health and well-being among its employees, the hospital will be organizing a Healthy Week from August 7 to 11. Throughout the week, the nutrition department will conduct assessments of weight, height, and blood pressure for all participants. Personalized recommendations, categorized into three color levels, will be provided to each participant. Moreover, conferences on healthy dishes, foods supported by public health, and mental health will be held. The week will conclude with a Zumba session.

The objective of this initiative is to create a healthier environment and encourage healthy lifestyle choices among the hospital’s employees. The staff at the Doctor Arturo Grullón Regional Children’s Hospital is dedicated to constantly improving their services and providing the best possible care for their patients.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

