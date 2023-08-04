They ask that contractors pay UNP officials in La Guajira

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked the National Protection Unit -UNP- to adopt the necessary measures so that the contractor companies of that entity in La Guajira comply with the payment of salaries owed to those who work as escorts or bodyguards in the apartment.

The request was made by the La Guajira Regional Prosecutor’s Office, after the days of protest recently carried out in Riohacha by about 180 workers who carry out this work and have not received the payment of different wage factors in recent months.

In the communication, the Public Ministry indicated that it is necessary to “procure the payment of the emoluments that are owed, taking into account the contractual bond and the delivery of public resources that this Unit eventually had to carry out for the celebration of the respective contractual business.”

The control body pointed out that the rights of “citizens who have had to attend the exercise of the protest must be guaranteed in order to ensure that their prerogatives to a dignified life are respected”.

