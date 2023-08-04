Fiscal delegation, final go-ahead with the vote of the Chamber. This is how taxes change

MILANO – Il enabling bill to the government for the tax reform it is law. The text, already approved by the Senate, has received the go-ahead from the Camera with 184 votes in favor and 85 against. The text was definitively approved in the third reading by the Montecitorio assembly, after the changes made by the Senate. All the majority groups voted in favor, the oppositions (Pd, M5S, Avs and +Europe) against, except Action-Iv.

The text of the bill establishes the general principles around which the reform will move but now the government has 2 years to implement the actual reform through the implementing decrees.

Tax, gift to tax evaders. In the fiscal delegation cut to the sanctions and reduced sentences of Giuseppe Colombo, Valentina Conte 29 July 2023

Measures. Reduced rates but no flat tax

The most important indications come on thepersonal income tax. The delegation assumes a transition to the single rate. But we will get there in several steps. The initial idea – which will obviously have to deal with resources – is to reduce the current four rates to three. Progressivity would be maintained through ‘deductions’ which would focus on family, home, health and education. The prediction of one was initially assumed flat tax incremental also for employees. But in the parliamentary confrontation it was then decided to provide a discount on earnings due to overtime or productivity bonuses, to be applied on thirteenth.

In the government building site there is also the remodulation of the so-called tax expendtures. Then comes the “minimum national tax” to give revenue, to be applied by transposing a European directive on multinationals that have plants in the country but pay little tax using the loopholes of the international tax authorities.

For self-employed workers, the flat tax of 15% remains and the possibility of joining the preventive agreement; the taxman sets how much you have to pay and if you accept for two years you have no problems with income tax checks.

VAT, possible reordering of rates

As for the chapter Iva the idea is that of an overall review and relief on some primary assets. For companies there is also a double rate mechanism, to reward qualified investments made by companies. And there is the progressive overcoming of the IRAP.

always in thecontribution assessment administrative sanctions are excluded and the terms of forfeiture for the assessment are reduced for taxpayers with a tax risk management system certified by qualified professionals. And a collaborative assessment regime, with the related reward effects, also comes for natural persons who transfer their residence to Italy or keep it abroad but possess in Italy, even through a third party or trust, a total income “on average equal or more than one million euros”

