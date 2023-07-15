PUK makes their files disappear for 50 years

PUK has its files blocked for 50 years – historians protest and also demand access to the Credit Suisse archive

A parliamentary commission of inquiry is working on the decline of the big bank. Your files will remain secret for 50 years, as is now known.

Isabelle Chassot provided information on the PUK for Credit Suisse in the Federal Palace.

Bild: Anthony Anex/Keystone

It was a peculiar press conference. Isabelle Chassot, President of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (PUK) into the emergency merger of CS and UBS, spoke to the media on Thursday evening. And said: almost nothing. Nothing on when the 14-member commission will meet for the next session. Nothing about which top executives from the two big banks she will listen to. Nothing about what files she will be sifting through her extensive powers. The Freiburg Councilor of States also dismissed most of the questions from journalists with a mild smile, referring to the statutory duty of confidentiality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

