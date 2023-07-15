Norderney: This is what the East Frisian island offers holidaymakers | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 07/10/2023 2:31 p.m

With a length of 14 kilometers and a width of up to 2.5 kilometers, Norderney is the second largest of the East Frisian Islands. In addition to the beach and nature, the seaside resort also attracts young guests with numerous events.

In contrast to the smaller East Frisian Islands, Norderney is urban. With around 6,000 inhabitants, it is the most populous of the seven inhabited islands. Holidaymakers can bring their car and a ring route bus circulates through the western town of Norderney. A hospital, doctors and pharmacies ensure medical care.

Festivals, triathlon and film festival

Summertime festival visitors have a sea view.

The tourism managers also want to appeal to young guests with numerous sporting events. The White Sands Festival at Pentecost is all about beach volleyball and other trend sports on and in the water. A triathlon is on the agenda for late summer. The cultural offer ranges from the Summertime pop festival to cinema and classical concerts. Part of the Emden International Film Festival also takes place on Norderney.

City of Norderney: island center in the west

The development is concentrated on the western part of the island. In the city of Norderney there is a ferry dock and many shops, restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as the seawater pool with a thalassotherapy center and sauna.

Beach, dune views, cycling and hiking trails

Viewing platforms offer a view over the dune landscape.

The east is hardly built and inhabited, large parts belong to the Wadden Sea National Park. Altogether, almost 70 percent of Norderney consists of beaches and dunes. The long sandy beach in the north of the island is an attractive destination for sun-seekers in summer and invites you to take long walks at any time of the year. Around 80 kilometers of cycling and hiking trails lead through the diverse landscape, which also includes salt marshes and several small forests. Many trails pass the lighthouse on a dune in the middle of the island. Three elevated platforms offer interesting views of the sea, beach and dunes.

Thalasso center with saunas and water park

Norderney is also popular with many guests because of its large Thalasso center Badehaus. In addition to various seaweed applications, mud baths and inhalations, it offers a large sauna and spa area with several cold and warm baths. In the adventure pool there is a 60 meter long slide and a surf pool with sea water. The Thalasso concept also includes exercise in the fresh sea air, for example on the island’s ten Thalasso spa paths, ranging from 1.8 to a good 13 kilometers in length.

Historic lighthouse and conversation house

Almost all cycling and hiking trails on Norderney lead to the lighthouse.

A visit to the old lighthouse is part of an island holiday. At 54 meters high, the brick building erected between 1871 and 1874 towers above all other buildings on the island. 254 steps lead from the base to the viewing platform at the top of the tower. The special feature: The beacon lens comes from France and rotates to the left, which is unique in Germany. A glass dome allows an unobstructed view of the technical system.

The lighthouse and viewing platform are open a few hours a day from April to October. The so-called Conversationshaus from the 19th century is one of the other historical buildings in Norderney. The former spa house now houses, among other things, the tourist information, a library and a reading room with a fireplace.

Marienhöhe: A pavilion for the queen

Norderney used to be called “Norder neye Oog” – Norden’s new island. Geologically speaking, the island is the youngest of the East Frisian Islands. At the same time, Norderney is the oldest German North Sea resort, founded in 1797. The so-called Marienhöhe, a pavilion, was built in the 19th century for Queen Marie of Hanover on a dune in the north-west of the island and today houses a café.

Experience history: fisherman’s house and bathing museum

Bathing holidays in 1910: Back then, bathing machines were essential for spa guests.

The only windmill ever built on an East Frisian island is located near the harbor – “Selden Rüst”, rare peace, from 1862. Anyone interested in the history and traditions of Norderney is in the right place at the fisherman’s house. The local history museum near the west beach shows how the islanders once lived. The bathing museum provides information about the travel and bathing culture of the past, which, in addition to a permanent exhibition, also shows special shows.

The town crier – a profession with a long tradition on Norderney

Where is the nearest bakery and what is the quickest way to get to the beach? The “crier” always knows the answer to these and other questions. Every morning during the summer months, the man in the red peaked cap rings his heavy brass bell and loudly provides holidaymakers and locals alike with the latest local news, including the weather forecast. This very special profession has a long tradition on the island.

Watt Worlds: Exhibition about the Wadden Sea National Park

The Wadden Sea as a model: The National Park House has a corrugated exterior.

Holidaymakers should not miss a trip to the Wadden Sea National Park – ideally with an expert guide. The national park house Watt Welten at the harbor provides information about the unique landscape in an exhibition. There, visitors not only learn which special animals and plants live in the national park, but also what problems there are, for example with waste and wind turbines at sea.

Hike to the wreck at Ostend

The wreck of a shell excavator in the extreme east is a popular hiking destination on Norderney. It was used in 1968 to dig free a stuck ship and stranded itself in the process. You can’t miss the wreck: walkers can access it via the only permitted and marked path through this part of the island.

Arrival to Norderney



Those arriving by car drive to Norddeich and can either park their car there in a long-term car park or take the ferry to Norderney. Attention: During the season driving bans apply in some zones.

Train passengers go to Norddeich-Mole. From there, ferries go to Norderney several times a day. The crossing takes 45 to 60 minutes. Buses run from the ferry terminal.

It is also possible to fly from Norddeich to Norderney if necessary.

