This t-shirt will make you feel like assassins

Who hasn’t always wanted to feel insects crawling over your own body or a dagger rammed into your stomach. Haptic feedback with electric shocks provides a new level of immersion.

Forget vibrating controllers – today’s world gamer gets their haptic feedback through their clothing. The train of thought behind this shirt must have been something like this. The manufacturer OWO has entered into a cooperation with Ubisoft and is releasing the latest assassination adventure Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will be released on October 12, 2023, will launch a matching Assassin’s Creed themed apparel. Regular is the shirt that goes under the name Haptic Gaming System running, already available, but without the cool AC imprint.

An electrifying experience

Under the hashtag #FeelTheAssassin, OWO advertises that not only Basim (the protagonist of Mirage) can play, but will be Basim! The shirt lets you feel your body at a total of ten points by emitting electrical impulses that address your muscles and skin. This gives the impression of really feeling things in the game. However, given that Ubisoft’s assassin franchise is all about backstabbing and being backstabbed, we’re not sure we want to feel all of that.

The shirt, which weighs less than 600 grams, can be ordered in nine different sizes from 2XS to 4XL and is completely wireless. So you can move about freely while playing. Control is via an app. If you order the OWO shirt, you will also receive a digital copy of the game. The code lets you download the game for Playstation 5, XBOX Series or PC.

The OWO Haptic Gaming System is not only compatible with Ubisoft’s latest coup, but also with other games. OWO gives examples such as games Fortnite, League of Legends, Valuing, Beat Saber, Rocket League or HALO Infinite.

Not exactly cheap

We don’t yet know what the Mirage Edition will cost. The so-called Founders Edition, which is limited to 2000 copies, already costs €499. It can be assumed that the Assassin’s Creed variant will not necessarily be cheaper – especially since you still get a game. The Meuchel gap is not particularly affordable and it remains questionable whether the immersion boost is worth this money. SkarredGhost, who is known to be a VR enthusiast, has a mixed review of the vest. he finds her”very original and effective“, but adds that the experience might be too intense for one or the other. So it seems that the clothes are doing their job almost too well.

Would such a gadget enrich your gaming life or do you keep your distance from such experiences?

